Zubac ended with 14 points (7-12 FG), 12 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals across 38 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 win over the Raptors.

Understandably, Zubac's numbers have regressed a bit following an impressive start to the season that saw him score at least 20 points in four of his first five appearances. He hasn't reached the 20-point mark in five games in November, but he remains a productive two-way player with three double-doubles in that span -- and six overall across 10 games in 2024-25.