Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Sixth double-double of season
Zubac had 12 points (6-8 FG), 10 rebounds, four blocks and two assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 128-103 win over the Cavaliers.
Zubac hadn't logged double-digit points and/or rebounds in each of his last three outings, but he snapped that run -- as well as a six-game run of single-digit scoring performances -- with his sixth double-double of the season here. His playing time has been lacking of late, though, as he has logged 20 or more minutes just thrice over his last 10 starts. That certainly conspires against his upside moving forward.
