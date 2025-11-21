Zubac ended Thursday's 129-101 loss to the Magic with 14 points (7-16 FG) and 19 rebounds across 32 minutes.

Zubac dominated on the glass Thursday night, grabbing a team high in rebounds on the way to his fourth straight double-double. He continues to serve as a reliable source of production in rebounding and scoring, and he also has the ability to tack on the occasional swat or steal.