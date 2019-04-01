Zubac managed 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one steal and one block across 21 minutes in the Clippers' 113-96 win over the Grizzlies on Sunday.

Zubac's production fluctuated fairly heavily during March, but he finished up on a strong note with Sunday's tally. The 22-year-old posted eight double-digit scoring efforts overall in March, but foul trouble continues to frequently cap his minutes Factoring in Sunday's contest, Zubac was whistled three or more times in eight of 15 games during the month, a sample that included a trio of five-foul outings.