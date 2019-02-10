Zubac managed 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, and three blocks in 23 minutes during Saturday's 123-112 win over the Celtics.

Zubac started at center in his Clippers debut, allowing super-sub Montrezl Harrell to rejoin the second unit. The former Laker fell one board shy of a double-double while swatting at least three blocks for the third time through 34 appearances this season. It's only one game, but it seems safe to say Zubac represents a real upgrade over former starter (and recently released) Marcin Gortat.