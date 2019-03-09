Zubac compiled 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-6 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 118-110 victory over Oklahoma City.

Zubac found himself in a slightly larger role Friday with Montrezl Harrell in foul trouble. Zubac had his most productive game as a member of the Clippers, able to contribute across the board. Harrell will look to bounce back after this one and Zubac will find it hard to replicate these numbers on a consistent basis.