Zubac will start Tuesday's Game 2 against the Suns, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

After going small in Game 1, coach Ty Lue will opt to bring Zubac into the starting five to help counter Deandre Ayton, who looked great in the series opener. In Zubac's four playoff starts this season, he's averaged 4.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 16.5 minutes.