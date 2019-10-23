Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Starting in opener
Zubac will get the nod at center for Tuesday's season opener against the Lakers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
This doesn't come as too much of a surprise, as coach Doc Rivers seems to like Montrezl Harrell's energy off the bench. In 40 starts last year, Zubac averaged 9.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 block in 20.7 minutes.
