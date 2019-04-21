Zubac will start Sunday's game against the Warriors on the bench, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After impressing with 18 points and 15 rebounds in the game three defeat, Zubac has been moved to the bench to start Sunday's contest to put him in a better matchup against Golden State's reserves. JaMychal Green has taken his spot in the starting five and should help the Clippers with their spacing and playmaking.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...