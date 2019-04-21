Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Starting Sunday on bench
Zubac will start Sunday's game against the Warriors on the bench, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
After impressing with 18 points and 15 rebounds in the game three defeat, Zubac has been moved to the bench to start Sunday's contest to put him in a better matchup against Golden State's reserves. JaMychal Green has taken his spot in the starting five and should help the Clippers with their spacing and playmaking.
