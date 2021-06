Zubac (knee) won't play Monday's Game 5 against Phoenix, Garrett Chorpenning of SI.com reports.

Zubac was initially cleared to play Monday hours before tip, but the team has since announced that he won't dress due to a sprained right MCL. DeMarcus Cousins figures to see an uptick in minutes as result, though it's unclear if he'll draw the start. The Clippers could elect to go small and insert Nicolas Batum into the starting five.