Zubac scored 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT) and grabbed seven boards in 23 minutes during Friday's 126- 109 win over the Rockets.

Zubac delivered another steady performance Friday night. In the absence of Serge Ibaka (back), the seven-footer has started the last 14 games and is averaging 28.1 minutes, 10.3 points and 8.3 rebounds during that span. Ibaka is inching closer to a return, but back injuries can be tricky so nothing is imminent. While Ibaka's return may move the center back to the bench, Zubac will still be given opportunities to continue his steady production.