Zubac finished Monday's 111-97 loss to the Knicks with eight points (3-3 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 30 minutes.

Zubac played a season-high 30 minutes, but his production remained similar to previous games. He's not known as a shot blocker, but Zubac has swatted at least one shot in five of six appearances, multiple shots three times and is averaging a career-best 1.8 per game. If Zubac can maintain that level of production all season, he'll certainly outperform his ADP, given he has a solid floor as a consistent double-double threat.