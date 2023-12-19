Zubac produced 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 26 minutes during Monday's 151-127 victory over Indiana.

Zubac made the most of a favorable matchup, grabbing a season-high 16 rebounds in his eighth double-double of the season. Although he rarely sets the world on fire with his production, Zubac has been a top 100 player over the past month. He typically provides rebounds and efficiency, although his block numbers have been a pleasant surprise.