Zubac finished Wednesday's 134-126 victory over the Warriors with 19 points (6-8 FG, 7-8 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes.

Zubac took advantage of Golden State's frontcourt and posted his most points since Feb. 6 and his most rebounds since Jan. 20 en route to his 22nd double-double of the season. The veteran big man has been struggling since missing four of five contests due to injury, so it's encouraging to see him back to form heading into the stretch run.