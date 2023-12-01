Zubac produced 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds and one block across 27 minutes during Thursday's 120-114 loss to the Warriors.

Zubac appears to be finding his niche with the new-look Clippers, as the big man has recorded three double-doubles over his last four games. During that stretch, he has averaged 16.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 28.0 minutes.