Zubac chipped in 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 27 minutes during Thursday's 120-108 loss to the Grizzlies.

Zubac was strong again Thursday, falling just three rebounds short of what would have been his fifth double-double of the season. After what was a slow start to the season, Zubac has been able to up his playing time of late, moving into standard league territory. He has Isaiah Hartenstein breathing down his neck, and Serge Ibaka looking to move back into the rotation. However, until things take a turn for the worst, Zubac is worth rostering in all 12-team leagues.