Zubac scored eight points (4-8 FG) while adding 13 rebounds and a block in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 105-87 win over the Kings.

For the first time this season, the fourth-year center has produced double-digit boards in back-to-back games. Zubac remains a secondary part of the Clippers' game plan despite his consistent starting role -- through 13 games in December, he averaged 9.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.6 blocks in only 19.8 minutes a game.