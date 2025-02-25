Zubac logged 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 106-97 loss to the Pistons.

Zubac held things down in the paint once again for Los Angeles, leading all Clippers in Monday's contest in rebounds and blocks while handing out a team-high-tying assist total and posting one of two double-double performances. Zubac has been dominant on the glass and one the defensive end of the floor as of late, posting at least 10 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks in two of his last three outings.