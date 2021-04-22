Zubac supplied 18 points (6-11 FG, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 117-105 win over the Grizzlies.

Zubac scored at least 18 points for just the third time this season, coming up four points shy of his season-high 22. He's scored in double digits in seven of the past eight games. During this stretch, Zubac has averaged 12.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists.