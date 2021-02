Zubac posted two points (1-2 FG) and three rebounds in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 124-120 loss to the Nets.

Zubac got in some foul trouble, picking up four in his 16 minutes. The Nets also often play small-ball, making it difficult for Zubac to stay on the floor. We should expect him to be in line for a bounceback Wednesday against the Cavaliers with those things in mind.