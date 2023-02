Zubac, who's questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Timberwolves with a right calf strain, was present and in uniform for the team's morning shootaround, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Zubac has missed back-to-back games due to the injury, but he appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Tuesday's matchup. If he's cleared, Mason Plumlee will presumably return to a reserve role.