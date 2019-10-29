Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Swats five in starting role
Zubac contributed seven points 3-5 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five blocks and an assist across 20 minutes in Monday's 111-96 win over the Hornets.
Zubac and Montrezl Harrell are in a two-person committee for the center spot, and the situation should remain static for the remainder of the season. Both centers bring their strengths and weaknesses, but Zubac already looks to be much improved this season, showing an added assertiveness under the basket.
More News
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Role limited in start•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Starting in opener•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Almost double-doubles in victory•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Comes off bench Thursday•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Plays 18 minutes in Friday's loss•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Plans to shoot more threes•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.