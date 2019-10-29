Zubac contributed seven points 3-5 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five blocks and an assist across 20 minutes in Monday's 111-96 win over the Hornets.

Zubac and Montrezl Harrell are in a two-person committee for the center spot, and the situation should remain static for the remainder of the season. Both centers bring their strengths and weaknesses, but Zubac already looks to be much improved this season, showing an added assertiveness under the basket.