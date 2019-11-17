Zubac started at center and posted seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and four blocks before fouling out of Saturday's 150-101 win over the Hawks.

After a one-game stint on the bench, Zubac re-entered the starting five and turned in one of his better all-around outings of the season. Zubac still played under 20 minutes, and his playing time will likely remain capped so long as Montrezl Harrell is healthy. That said, Zubac can still have value as a streamer in 12-team leagues for squads looking for a boost in field-goal percentage, rebounds and blocks.