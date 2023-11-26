Zubac posted 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-5 FT), 14 rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Saturday's 107-88 win over Dallas.

Zubac recorded a double-double for the first time since Nov. 8, and this 14-rebound haul was his best mark of the campaign. Zubac has a secondary role on a star-studded offensive surrounded by players such as Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and James Harden, but he can get the job done as a rim protector and finisher. Zubac is averaging 9.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game in November.