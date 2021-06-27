Zubac recorded 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, a steal and a block across 40 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Suns.

Zubac has started each of the last three games of the series and has provided double-doubles in each one of those appearances. The big man has made things difficult for Deandre Ayton on both ends of the court and while he's not likely to score around the 20-point mark any time soon, he's doing to deliver strong fantasy numbers on both ends of the court. He has been a strong play in DFS formats this series and that shouldn't change as long as he remains in the starting five.