Zubac (not injury related) will be available for Saturday's game against the Celtics, TV play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Clippers Ralph Lawler reports.

Zubac was traded from the Lakers to the Clippers on Thursday, and he'll have an opportunity to play for his new team as soon as Saturday. Montrezl Harrell will presumably get the start, but Zubac could occupy a significant role as a reserve.