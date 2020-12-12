Zubac will come off the bench behind Serge Ibaka during the regular season, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Zubac started last season, and Montrezl Harrell would come off the bench and provide energy. Now, with a new head coach and new option at center, Zubac will come off the bench while Tyronn Lue starts Serge Ibaka. Zubac saw just 18.4 minutes per game last season, so the change likely won't affect his production significantly. If anything, he actually may get more touches while with the second unit.