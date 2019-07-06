Clippers' Ivica Zubac: To re-sign with Clippers
Zubac has agreed to a four-year, $28 million deal to stay with the Clippers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Zubac played a full-time role as a starter once dealt to the Clippers last season, averaging 9.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20.2 minutes. He might see a slight uptick in workload, but Montrezl Harrell still figures to be a significant part of LA's rotation at center. It's possible the two end up splitting minutes at the position.
