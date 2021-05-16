Zubac will play "the first minute" and then be rested for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Thunder, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.
The reason behind the decision is completely unclear, but it goes without saying that Zubac should not be used in DFS lineups Sunday.
