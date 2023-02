Zubac finished Monday's 124-116 win over the Nets with 19 points (6-9 FG, 7-10 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 30 minutes.

Zubac led all Clippers in rebounding while finishing as one of six players in double figures in scoring in a double-double performance. Zubac has notched at least 15 points and 10 rebounds in nine games this year.