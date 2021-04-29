Zubac finished Wednesday's loss to the Suns with 14 points (7-9 FG), seven rebounds and three assists over 25 minutes.

Zubac made valuable contributions as both a scorer and rebounder, though the Clippers ultimately fell short against the team immediately ahead of them in the Western Conference standings. The big man continues to be a steady but unspectacular presence in the middle for Los Angeles, averaging 11.8 points and 7.6 boards while shooting 66.3 percent from the field over his past 11 games.