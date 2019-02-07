Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Traded to Clippers
Zubac was traded to the Clippers on Thursday along with Michael Beasley in exchange for Mike Muscala, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
It's a rare trade between the two Los Angeles teams, but it won't be a huge change of scenery for Zubac as a result. It's a surprising move for the Lakers given the promise the big man has shown over this recent stretch, but Zubac should still get plenty of quality minutes with the Clippers, especially now that the team has waived Marcin Gortat. He is expected to split minutes at center with breakout star Montrezl Harrell.
More News
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...