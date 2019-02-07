Zubac was traded to the Clippers on Thursday along with Michael Beasley in exchange for Mike Muscala, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

It's a rare trade between the two Los Angeles teams, but it won't be a huge change of scenery for Zubac as a result. It's a surprising move for the Lakers given the promise the big man has shown over this recent stretch, but Zubac should still get plenty of quality minutes with the Clippers, especially now that the team has waived Marcin Gortat. He is expected to split minutes at center with breakout star Montrezl Harrell.