Zubac (illness) is traveling with the Clippers for their upcoming three-game road trip starting Sunday at Minnesota, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Zubac missed the Clippers' last two games, the loss against the Lakers and a blowout win over the Wizards, but he seems to be trending in the right direction. Right now, he should be considered questionable to face Minnesota on Sunday until the team delivers an official update.