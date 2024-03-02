Watch Now:

Zubac (illness) will not play in Friday's game against the Wizards, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Zubac will miss his second straight game Friday, but he told reporters that he's improving which bodes well for his status ahead of Sunday's game against Minnesota. Daniel Theis and Mason Plumlee will likely be asked to step up in Zubac's absence Friday.

More News