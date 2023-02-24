Zubac will miss Friday's game against the Kings due to a strained right calf, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Zubac will be sidelined for the first time since Dec. 17 with the calf issue, which should open up an opportunity for Mason Plumlee to step into the starting lineup. In his last five games, Zubac averaged 11.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks across 30.1 minutes. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday in Denver.
