Updating a previous report, Zubac (knee) will be available for Monday's Game 5 against the Suns, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

The Clippers initially listed Zubac as questionable with a sprained MCL in his right knee, but the team quickly clarified that the big man will play through the injury with the season on the line. It's unclear when, exactly, Zubac suffered the sprain, but he played a season-high 40 minutes in Saturday's Game 4, finishing with 13 points and 14 boards for his third consecutive double-double. Right now, there's been no indication that Zubac's workload will be limited, but how the knee holds up will be a major plot point to monitor throughout the night.