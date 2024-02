Zubac (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Zubac returned to action Sunday following a nine-game absence and posted four points and three rebounds in 18 minutes during a win over Miami. He'll take a seat for the second half of a back-to-back set, but his absence is likely just precautionary. Mason Plumlee should start at center in Zubac's absence, while Daniel Theis will be a candidate for increased playing time off the bench.