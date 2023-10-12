Zubac (back) won't participate in Thursday's practice but is progressing well in his recovery, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Zubac exited Tuesday's preseason contest against the Jazz early with back spasms. He will likely need to log a practice before suiting up in Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Nuggets.
