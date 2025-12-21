Zubac will not return to Saturday's game against the Lakers due to a left ankle injury, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Zubac rolled his left ankle, and while he was able to walk off the court under his own power, he was sporting a serious limp as he went back to the locker room. For now, Zubac should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, and if he needs to miss time, that would benefit John Collins and Brook Lopez.