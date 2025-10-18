Telfort finished with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and three rebounds across 16 minutes during Friday's 106-103 win over the Warriors.

The undrafted rookie is vying for a spot on the roster after signing a training camp contract, but his immediate future with the team in unclear. The Butler product fell way below expectations during his stint in the Summer League, but the team saw enough potential to bring him along. An Exhibit 10 deal will be the likely outcome for him in the coming days.