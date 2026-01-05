default-cbs-image
Harden is questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors with right shoulder soreness, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Harden is a late addition to the Clippers' injury report Monday, boding poorly for his chances of suiting up. Kris Dunn would likely be thrust into a significant playmaking role in the event that Harden cannot play, and Jordan Miller could also see a big opportunity in the backcourt in this case.

