Clippers' James Harden: Added to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harden is questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors with right shoulder soreness, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Harden is a late addition to the Clippers' injury report Monday, boding poorly for his chances of suiting up. Kris Dunn would likely be thrust into a significant playmaking role in the event that Harden cannot play, and Jordan Miller could also see a big opportunity in the backcourt in this case.
