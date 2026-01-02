Harden notched 20 points (5-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-11 FT), three rebounds and seven assists in 29 minutes during Thursday's 118-101 victory over the Jazz.

Harden delivered another steady performance Thursday to help secure the sixth straight win for the Clippers. The veteran guard's three-point shot wasn't falling again, shooting one for six from downtown for the second straight game, but he continues to get to the free-throw line at will. The 36-year-old is averaging 10.2 made free throws on 11.4 attempts per game over the past five contests while posting 26.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 34.6 minutes per game. While Harden's assist totals haven't been gaudy in recent games, he has committed one or fewer turnovers in each of the past two games, something he had done in only one other game this season.