Harden finished with 24 points (7-18 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one block over 35 minutes during Sunday's 127-122 loss to the Cavaliers.
Harden did a little bit of everything for Los Angeles in Sunday's outing, handing out a team-high assist total while finishing second among Clippers in scoring and rebounds in a well-rounded showcase. Harden has recorded at least 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in eight contests, doing so for the third time in March.
