Harden chipped in 18 points (6-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Thursday's 120-114 loss to the Warriors.

Harden sank a season-high five three-pointers during Wednesday's win over Sacramento and tied that mark Thursday. He also continues to distribute at a high level, notching at least six assists in seven of his last eight appearances, and he has recorded at least one steal in seven straight games. Harden's production hasn't been as prolific as his days in Houston, but he can still deliver quality fantasy outings consistently, even when sharing the court with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook.