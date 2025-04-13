Harden had 39 points (13-23 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and two steals in 48 minutes during Sunday's 124-119 overtime win over the Warriors.

It was the 12th game of the season with at least 30 points for Harden, who helped the Clippers clinch a playoff berth Sunday with a big double-double. The All-Star guard is rolling ahead of the postseason, posting averages of 24.6 points, 8.7 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.8 three-pointers in 36.6 minutes while shooting 49.4 percent from the floor over his last 11 games.