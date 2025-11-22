Harden logged 55 points (17-26 FG, 10-16 3Pt, 11-14 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal over 35 minutes during the Clippers' 131-116 win over the Hornets on Saturday.

It was a truly vintage performance out of Harden on Saturday, who broke the Clippers' franchise record with 55 points while tying a career high with 10 three-pointers. Per independent NBA writer Justin Russo, Harden joined Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant as the only players age 36 or older to score 55 or more points in a game. Harden will continue to be the engine that runs the Clippers' offense, and he should be getting reinforcements for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, as Kawhi Leonard (ankle) is expected to return from a nine-game absence, as reported by NBA reporter Chris Haynes.