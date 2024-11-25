Harden chipped in 23 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 12-12 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Sunday's 125-99 win over the 76ers.

Harden seemed to be playing with some extra motivation against his former team and it showed, as he finished just two assists away from a double-double while surpassing the 20-point mark for the third straight contest. Harden has scored at least 20 points in seven of his last 10 appearances while also averaging a solid 8.2 assists, 6.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game in that span.