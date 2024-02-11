Harden provided 14 points (4-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 112-106 victory over Detroit.

Harden didn't have his best shooting performance, but as has been the trend this season, he's taken a step back in the scoring column. He is focusing more on the playmaking side of things, allowing Paul George and Kawhi Leonard to carry the offense -- and these two combined for 57 points Saturday. The decrease in scoring has come with an uptick in his passing numbers, similar to what happened during his 76ers tenure. However, he remains an above-average fantasy asset in most formats. He's just not an elite performer as he was during his prime years at Houston.