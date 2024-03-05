Harden provided 29 points (9-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-9 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one block over 37 minutes during Monday's 113-106 loss to Milwaukee.

Harden was coming off one of his worst performances in recent memory when he scored just four points in a win over the Timberwolves on Sunday (0-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), but he bounced back admirably here, reaching the 20-point mark for the fourth time across his last five outings and recording his sixth consecutive outing with eight or more assists. It's safe to say the game against the Timberwolves was nothing more than a misstep for the veteran guard, who has done a good job settling as Los Angeles' primary playmaker and third offensive option behind Kawhi Leonard -- Paul George duo.