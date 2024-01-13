Harden finished with 11 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, nine assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Friday's 128-119 victory over the Grizzlies.
Harden has taken a step back regarding his scoring figures since he's playing alongside two other primary scorers, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but he's excelling as a playmaker. Harden has four double-doubles across seven January outings and is averaging 14.9 points with 10.4 assists per game in that span.
